Hyderabad gets its first hanging bridge

KTR inaugurates the world’s longest span concrete deck extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge

Hyderabad: In one of the most of awaited events for the city, the cable-stayed bridge on Durgam Cheruvu was formally thrown open to the public by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao here on Friday.

With the rain gods too celebrating the event with a steady spell of rain, the bridge, which has already become one of the city’s hotspots, made its official entry into the record books as the world’s longest span concrete deck extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge.

Rao, who travelled in his convoy along the bridge, earlier tweeted that another jewel was added to the City of Pearls. The 238-metre-long bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 180 crore under the Strategic Road Development Programme and is being hailed across the country as an engineering marvel.

Rao also inaugurated the 4-lane elevated corridor from Road No.45 to Durgam Cheruvu. The elevated corridor, 1,740 metres long and 16.60 metres wide, connects to the cable-stayed bridge to facilitate free flow of traffic between Hitec City, Madhapur and Gachibowli. The Minister also launched two boats for tourists visiting Durgam Cheruvu.

The event had several citizens gathering near the structure to witness the inaugural function of what is the city’s first hanging bridge as well, with a splendid fireworks display following the inauguration. Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, Ministers V Srinivas Goud, Sabitha Indra Reddy, T Srinivas Yadav, Mayor B Rammohan and other senior officials were present.

Cable bridge completed in record time

Hyderabad: Apart from aesthetics, design, architectural lighting and other elements, the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge boasts of several features. Unlike other cable bridges in the country, the work at Durgam Cheruvu was done at a much faster pace. One segment was installed in just two days while the same was completed in three-and-a-half days in Panjim, five days in Kolkata and eight days in Mumbai.

Similarly, the installation of stay cables took two-and-a-half to five days at those projects, as against just 28 hours at Durgam Cheruvu. The GHMC officials said that all through the project completion, focus was on quality and durability.

Samples of the cables used for the bridge were sent to a special lab in Germany for a fatigue test which determines the behaviour of materials under different conditions. A couple of engineers from L&T also visited Germany for the special tests that are done before executing the final works with the purpose of ensuring safety of the structure with high-quality precision.

In the final lap, mandatory load tests were carried out on the bridge to check the load bearing capacity and other aspects. The load test was conducted by imposing 1,080 metric tonnes of load onto the deck in an incremental form.

As many as 36 trucks with10 tyres and each with a capacity of 30 metric tonnes were parked on the structure for 24 hours. This was the final test conducted before throwing it open to the traffic.

