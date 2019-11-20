Hyderabad gets new aerospace unit

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group, aerospace parts and sub-assembly components manufacturer, has set up a Rs 40 crore manufacturing facility at Hardware Park near international airport in Hyderabad.

The company’s unit is primarily into manufacturing of precision aero engine parts for global aerospace companies. The Group has an order book worth Rs 200 crore until 2020-end.

Vamsi Vikas Ganesula, managing director at Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group, told Telangana Today, “The facility has a 20,000 sq ft built up space and has come up in 1.5 acre campus. We have invested Rs 40 crore so far in this unit. The new unit will have 200 people and this number will go to 300 in next six months.”

He added, “Our group has grown from four employees a decade ago to more than 400 now, supplying high precision aero parts and sub-assemblies to global aerospace original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as GE Aviation, Collins Aerospace, Safran, Honeywell and Rolls Royce. This growth would not have been possible without all the support of Government of Telangana, and its zeal to grow the aerospace industry in the State is exemplary.”

New plant

Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group will come out with another facility in the Hardware Park in 1.5 acre land, where the unit will make landing gears and avionics. This will attract an additional investment of Rs 50 crore.

The facility will be ready by June 2020. All the needed approvals are in place for this facility. Companies such as Collins Aerospace and Honeywell will be catered to from this facility.

The group company, Comprotech Engineering, has a joint venture with Adani Group, in Adani Aerospace Park, near Hyderabad airport, where the focus is on catering to India’s aerospace and defence needs. Comprotech serves DRDO, BDL and ISRO by providing composites, machining, all the parts and sub-assemblies that go into missiles, aircraft and space.

“Aerospace and defense ecosystem in Hyderabad, Telangana has witnessed unprecedented growth in the past five years. Large scale investments and employment creation were attracted by the government not just from global OEMs and larger tier 1 strategic partners, but also from fast expanding Hyderabad-based local aerospace firms,” said Praveen P A, director- Aerospace & Defence, Government of Telangana.

