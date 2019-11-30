Hyderabad gets one of the world’s largest Apple reseller stores

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Aptronix India has set up one of the world’s largest Apple Premium Reseller (APR) stores in Hyderabad. Spread over 12,000 sq ft at Sarath Capital City Mall in Kondapur, the company offers latest products and services at their store.

The store offers bank tie-ups, a range of accessories and ‘Club Aptronix Membership’. Visitors will also be offered an opportunity to attend workshops across photography, filmmaking, music creation, art and design amongst other segments.

Led by Sutinder Singh and Meghna Singh, the company is expanding its presence both in Hyderabad and India with a chain of stores. The company has also recently established its first flagship APR store in Phoenix Mumbai.

Sutinder Singh, founder, Aptronix India (Premium Lifestyle & Fashion India) said, “We at Aptronix love Apple. We understand the brand and what it stands for. Therefore we always strive to provide the best Apple has to offer to all our customers across all the cities.”

Aptronix India director Meghna Singh said that Apple has a phenomenal line up of products that they are going to come out with this year. Aptronix is going to open more larger than life stores across India.

