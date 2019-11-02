Hyderabad gets record rain in October

By | Published: 12:20 am 1:11 am

Hyderabad: When September brought surplus rains, could October be far behind? Going against the usual trend of remaining moderately dry, this year, October has been lavish with showering rains on the capital city.

The monsoon this year had started on a dull note with the months of June, July and August witnessing deficit rainfall. However, springing a surprise, September brought heavy rainfall and not only covered the deficit, but ended up with surplus rainfall.

According to data from India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Greater Hyderabad region covering Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts has received surplus amount of rainfall in October as well. Against normal rainfall of 96.7 mm, Hyderabad recorded a total monthly rainfall of 132.3 mm and stood at a surplus of 37 per cent while Rangareddy registered an actual rainfall of 127.2 mm against a normal of 85.9 mm and Medchal-Malkajgiri saw 164.1 mm against 91.2 mm. In September, Hyderabad had received total monthly rainfall of 339.7mm against a normal of 157.2 mm.

Significantly, all the districts recorded surplus rainfall. This month, the State received 73 per cent surplus with average rainfall for all districts standing at 160.2 mm against a normal of 92.7 mm. As per the rainfall data for the last decade, Hyderabad crossed the 100 mm mark in October in 2013, 2017 and 2019 with recordings of 239.1 mm, 171.6 mm and 132.3 mm respectively.

Meanwhile, IMD officials said light to moderate rain or thunder showers were likely to occur at many places over Telangana throughout this week.

“Hyderabad might receive rains for some more days and the intensity is likely to be moderate,” said an official.

