Hyderabad gets stuck in rain

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: It was a familiar but appalling scene that repeated itself across the city on Tuesday as heavy rains pounded different parts of Hyderabad from evening.

The script was the same as Monday, with several stretches being inundated in double quick time and traffic being forced to crawl, literally. If the IT hub of Gachibowli, Madhapur and neighbouring areas saw videos of flooded roads being shared on social media, as if they were being played on loop from Monday, there were many more areas that joined the fold on Tuesday.

The impact of the rains was widespread with traffic coming to a standstill on most thoroughfares. It was rush hour, but nobody could rush even if they wanted to. The situation saw traffic moving at a snail’s pace in Madhapur, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills and surrounding areas, and prompted the Cyberabad Traffic Police to tweet that traffic had come to a standstill, especially in the Jubilee Hills area.

“Hence request all to leave office little late and observe staggered timings,” the Traffic Police tweeted.

Aggravating the situation further were poor road conditions that slowed down the crawling traffic even further. The cascading effect of potholes on the Divyasree Road slowed traffic from Khajaguda and Raidurgam towards the Biodiversity Junction.

Bumper to bumper traffic was witnessed on the stretch from Durgam Cheruvu Metro station to Neeru’s junction, Madhapur, IKEA to Hotel Trident, Cyber Towers and so on.

In the core of the city, there was slow movement of traffic from Mahaveer Hospital towards VV Statue junction, the CTO flyover, Balamrai and Tadbund crossroads towards New Bowenpally. Traffic on the Ramanthapur TV Tower road towards Golnaka via Amberpet 6 junction too got stuck for long.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s monsoon emergency teams swung into action and initiated measures to clear water stagnation and facilitate the smooth flow of traffic.

On the other hand, those who tried to avoid personal transportation and opt for cabs were in for a shock with cab aggregators exploiting the situation with surge pricing.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s updates till 9 pm, the highest rainfall of 62.3 mm was recorded at Trimulgherry, followed by 59.5 mm at Keesara and 56.5 mm rainfall at Balanagar.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the weather on Wednesday would be generally cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature was 30.8 degree Celsius and the minimum was 22.3 degree Celsius.

