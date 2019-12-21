Hyderabad: GHMC asked to speed up MJ Market renovation

By | Published: 3:19 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar instructed the officials to to expedite the renovation works at Moazzam Jahi Market and firm up the timelines as the first phase work is in the final stages of completion. Accompanied by GHMC Zonal Commissioner Musharaf and other officials, Arvind Kumar on Saturday visited the MJ Market and inspected the progress of works.

He took stock of the progress achieved so far and asked the officials to ensure that the footpath around the corridors were laid in a uniform manner. The shifting of lime mortar unit inside the market should be immediately done, he told them. Flooring of the entire area, restoration of heritage taps, street furniture and lighting also need to taken up at the earliest, he added.

The water board officials said the water and sewerage works were completed, according to a press release. The officials informed the Principal Secretary that designs for the signages were ready, he asked them to include shop numbering also as part of signages so that they have a uniform pattern. A stone encryption outside the market explaining the history of the market should be put up, he said.

Arvind Kumar wanted the construction of modern mutton market to incorporate suggestions of veterinary officials and include modern requirements like refrigerators, blow air etc, the press release added.

