Hyderabad: GHMC bans road cutting, cellar digging from May 31

By | Published: 12:45 am 1:18 am

Hyderabad: With monsoon fast approaching and given the experiences of past years, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to act tough on road cuttings during the rainy season.

A ban has been imposed on road cutting, digging of cellars and also on taking up any kind of excavation works from May 31. These restrictions would be in force till October 31, the civic body has decided.

The GHMC has also issued orders that all the road restoration works, including those on pavements being taken up at present, have to be completed by June 7. These instructions were given to different departments that have dug up roads and pavements for various works.

According to GHMC officials, about 38 km length of roads have been dug up in the city by different departments for executing various works. Of these, nearly 16 km road length has been restored and works were still in progress in different parts of the city.

A few months back, these departments including TSSPDCL, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board and some private agencies had sought permissions for road cutting.

A senior official said that if the departments or agencies fail to commence the permitted works by May 31, they will not be permitted to start the same after the deadline. “They will have to execute the works only after October 31,” he said.

The decision was taken to avoid the possibilities of inconveniences caused to road users during the rains and also help prevent any untoward incidents. In tune with road cutting, the municipal corporation has also restricted cellar digging and other excavation works during the monsoon. There have been instances in past years of excavation and cellar works going awry and resulting in collapses and claiming lives.

Officials said stringent action will be initiated against those violating these rules. For the existing excavations or digging, builders have been directed to construct retaining wall, besides taking temporary measures to protect adjacent structures.

The building owners have been directed to stop movement of heavy vehicles at the excavations sites. They have been asked to ensure that drainage is directed away from the excavation site and regular inspections conducted to detect any signs of weakness.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.