Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner asks officials to focus on sanitation

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: With many complaints being lodged over poor hygiene and sanitation in different areas, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Commissioner, M Dana Kishore on Thursday instructed officials from sanitation and health wings to take-up daily ground-level inspections in the early hours of the day.

Due to a series of elections that were scheduled in the last six months, the sanitation in the city has taken a back seat and complaints related to it are being lodged by citizens from different areas, he said. All the open garbage points across the city should be cleared in 10 days and regular clearance of garbage should be taken up at commercial areas, he directed the officials.

Efforts should be made to collect 15 metric tonnes of plastic waste from each municipal circle. One exclusive vehicle will be allotted for each ward to clear construction and demolition debris in the respective wards, he informed during a meeting with officials here on Thursday.

This apart, the GHMC Commissioner has set a target of planting two lakh saplings in each ward to the officials and instructed them to prepare action plans accordingly. The Commissioner directed officials to identify all open places, public and private offices, schools and colleges so that saplings can be planted at such places.

Saplings should be distributed to all the 24 lakh households in the city and regular inspections should be conducted at all nurseries, he instructed the officials according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.