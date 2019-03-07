Hyderabad: GHMC official inspects hotels

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: The Khairatabad Zone Commissioner of GHMC, Musharaf Ali, inspected different hotels and pubs in Jubilee Hills on Thursday evening and observed that many were not adhering to the rules, especially fire safety measures.

Lack of compliance with norms, illegal floors, no fire safety, residential areas, no trade licence, no setback and no parking were noticed. Tax arrears were being collected and action initiated against all, he tweeted.

Responding to Ali, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Secretary Arvind Kumar said parking is an issue around these pubs. A lane on both sides of roads is blocked even in adjacent residential localities causing nuisance and inconvenience.

“Glad you visited. Please take appropriate action to contain parking nuisance among others,” Arvind Kumar tweeted.