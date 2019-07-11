Hyderabad: GHMC to construct box drains at Vanasthalipuram, Kamineni junction

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to construct a box drain from Sushma theatre crossroads, Vanasthalipuram to Pedda Cheruvu, Mansurabad with a cost of Rs 10.50 crore.

One more box drain will be constructed from Kamineni Junction to Alkapuri junction with a cost of Rs 3 crore to avoid water stagnation and enable free flow of water in the area. These decisions were taken during the GHMC Standing Committee meeting held here on Thursday.

The municipal corporation will also be purchasing lubricants, tyres, tubes, batteries and tarpaulin sheets for operation and maintenance of its vehicles with a cost of Rs 2.95 crore for the financial year 2019-20.

In all, 14 proposals were approved by the committee during the meeting. Accordingly, the incomplete second floor and terrace floor at the Fish Market, Begum Bazar will be taken up at a cost of Rs 4.10 crore, said a press release.

