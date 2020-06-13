Hyderabad: GHR Infra unveils real estate project online

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: GHR Titania, the premium real estate project of GHR Infra which was unveiled online, is spread across 4.7 acres in the upmarket Kondapur in the city.

The project has four blocks of 480 aesthetically designed smart residential apartments with smart living and smart connectivity, a press release said. It provides organic plantation, terrace garden, vertical gardens across open spaces.

Also included with the project are 23,700 sft multipurpose club house, high end outdoor sport courts, indoor swimming pool, gym and fitness centre along with joggers and walking tracks.

Karteesh Reddy, CEO, GHR Infra said “Titania is the project of the future, which many residents will look forward for. It’s one of the efficient and sustainable luxurious smart apartments and we look forward for an exciting response from the people looking forward to own a premium and smart homes at the IT corridors at Kondapur.”

“We have achieved more than 50 per cent bookings, just in the initial phase, and we hope to achieve complete success very soon,” he added in the press release.

The project launch had the presence of GHR Managing Partners, V Shyam Sunder Reddy and K Srinivas Reddy, along with partner, Shailender Reddy and others.

