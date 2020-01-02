Hyderabad: Ghuman gang targeted vulnerable people

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: True to their identity, the Ghuman gang which was nabbed by the police earlier this week has been roaming around to identify vulnerable people and steal gold and cash from them. The Rachakonda police had nabbed the seven-member gang from Himachal Pradesh for allegedly committing dacoities and recovered gold and silver ornaments, cash and other material, all worth Rs 6.5 lakh.

The gang members– Chowhan Tara Singh (30), Mohd Sonu (24), Bittu (25), Gufthan (20), Saif Ali (20), Sadiq (20) and Mohd Sajeed (45) — were allegedly involved in 14 cases including eight in Telangana, said Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M Bhagwat, while announcing the arrest on Monday.

The suspects were working as toy sellers and involved in a series of offences in Rachakonda in October and November last year. A special team has worked for over two months and visited six States including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat to collect clues before finally nabbing them.

The Ghuman gang was formed around three years ago and their modus operandi has been identifying vulnerable people and targeting their houses. The gang members reportedly belong to nomadic families who migrated from Bangladesh to West Bengal about five decades ago. Under the garb of selling blankets and toys, they roam around places in various States putting up tents on the city fringes. They stayed in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh,

Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra before entering Telangana.

According to the police, the gang selected a city and reach there by train. They select residential colonies on the fringes of the city with isolated spots and bushy areas. “They stay in the bushes till late night. Past midnight, they

target houses and break into them with boulders. They confine people and loot them,” police said.

The gang came to Hyderabad for the first time in January and stayed at Nampally railway station for three days. They scouted the areas in Uppal, Chaitanyapuri, LB Nagar, Padmaraonagar and Chandanagar.

They committed an offence in Chaitanyapuri and a few days later, the gang committed similar offences in LB Nagar. The gang moved to Hayathnagar in October and committed two offences in Kuntloor village and escaped. The next day, they went to Vijayawada where they tried to dispose of the stolen material, but in vain. They later left to Maharashtra.

A few days later, they reached Nizamabad town by train and after committing an offence returned to their native places. Again on November 20, they came back to Kuntloor, stayed on the Vijayawada highway and looted two houses, according to police.

