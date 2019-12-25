Hyderabad girl among youngest judicial officers

By | Published: 12:36 am 1:07 am

Hyderabad: Nothing is impossible for those determined to make their dreams a reality, and when it comes to Swathi Bhavani Potla, a 23-year-old Hyderabadi, this adage is on the mark.

The young woman is appointed as a junior civil judge in Telangana Court after securing the second spot in Telangana Judicial Services exam with 241.16 marks out of 350 and set a record. Swathi is also one of the only five candidates and the only candidate from Telangana to get qualified for the interview for the position of judge in Andhra Pradesh.

Swathi, who graduated from Pendekanti Law College in Chikkadapally, has been a meritorious student from the beginning. She secured State 4th rank in TS PGLCET- 2018 and in June this year she applied for the position of the junior civil judge when she was barely 22. In September, the youngster appeared for the interview where she demonstrated her skills with poise.

Talking to Telangana Today about her journey so far, Swathi says, “I’m feeling ecstatic that I’ve finally achieved this dream but at the same time, I’m constantly reminded of the responsibility on my shoulders. I always wished to serve the society that has given me so much and helped me grow to this stage.”

Though getting into law wasn’t Swathi’s initial plan but once she learnt about the three main branches of state government – legislature, executive and judiciary, she made up her mind to join one of the organs and serve.

Swathi, a resident of RK Puram in Malkajgiri, started serious preparation for the judiciary in her 4th year of LLB. “I counted my preparation by the amount of syllabus covered and not by the number of hours spent. I decided very short term goals and would reward myself after their accomplishment. The rewards ranged from a sip of water, or a meal or chocolate or an outing or spending some time with the phone.”

During her law course, Swathi gained practical experience by doing internships under senior Advocates and Judges.

The elder daughter of Satyanarayana Potla and Padmapriya, credited her parents for this immense success. “It’s not just my success. It’s the hard work, encouragement and sacrifice of my parents and sister for the 23 years rather than rubbing their desires upon me.”

“It was my goal to be a part of the State and work for society and I could achieve it only after a lot of years and determination. Now that I am what I wanted to be, I will do what I’ve always wanted to do. As a judge, I want to be independent, impartial and unbiased who would give a fair hearing to both the sides and decide cases on merits of the case,” signs off Swathi.

