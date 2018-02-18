Hyderabad girl arrested for plotting murder of Facebook friend

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: A conspiracy allegedly hatched by a first year B Com girl student to kill her Facebook friend Raju boomeranged with the Cyberabad police arresting her along with her boyfriend Venkateswarlu and his friend Durgarao on Friday.

The 19-year-old girl, a resident of BK Guda in Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar, came in contact with Venkateswarlu, a degree student and native of Krishna district, through Facebook and fell in love with him a year ago. She later came in contact with Raju, who works in a tea stall at Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar, also through Facebook.

Gradually, Raju started requesting her to marry him. On coming to know that Raju was working in a tea stall, the girl began maintaining a distance from him but he continued to call her. Unable to bear the pressure exerted by Raju, the girl informed Venkateswarlu and both allegedly decided to teach him a lesson.

According to their plan, Venkateswarlu came to the city on February 3 and met his friend Durgarao at Manikonda. As per Venkateswarlu’s advice, the girl called Raju to her college at Bhagyanagar Colony in Kukatpally. As Raju was waiting in an open place, the girl who was standing at a distance, showed Raju to Venkateswarlu.

Venkateswarlu then attacked Raju with an iron rod. After Raju collapsed, Durgarao dumped the injured Raju in the bushes and both fled the spot. Local residents, alerted the police who shifted Raju to a private hospital where his condition is critical.

With the help of call data details, the police arrested the girl, Venkateswarlu and Durgarao and produced them before the court, after which they were remanded in judicial custody.