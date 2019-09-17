Hyderabad girls win Aqua Regia – Science Quiz

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: Team of two girls, Drishya Sudeep and Navya Singh of Army Public School, Bolarum have emerged winner of the ‘Aqua Regia-The Science Quiz’ 2019 edition conducted by Triumphant Institute of Management Education Private Limited at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Kirhen Bhagavat and Nihal Amin from Bharathi Matriculation School, Coimbatore secured second while Rajdeep Das and Sourish Das of Delhi Public School, New Town, Kolkata bagged third position.

The winning team members were presented with Apple iPads. While runner-up team was given with Samsung tabs, second runner-up team was presented with Amazon Echo Dot devices.

