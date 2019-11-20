Hyderabad: Gitam introduces course in AI, IoT

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: In view of growing demand and future opportunities, GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad, is introducing full-fledged B Tech programmes with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), VLSI Design, Medical Electronics, Robotics & Automation, Cyber Security and Data Sciences from the 2020-21 academic year.

Releasing the admission test notification, GITAM, Hyderabad Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad said the GAT-2020 will be conducted from April 11 to 21, 2020, at 50 centers across the country. The admission into 19 BTech, 12 M Tech and B Parmacy programmes is based on rank obtained in the admission test, he added.

The new programmes include B Tech programmes of Civil, CSE, ECE and Mechanical specialised with AI & ML and IOT, CSE specialisation with Cyber Security and Data Science, ECE specialisation with VLSI Design, EEE specialisation with Robotics and Automation and Mechanical Eng specialised with Smart Manufacturing and Electric & Hybrid Vehicles.

In M Tech, the new programmes are Civil Engineering with Computer Aided Structural Analysis & Design, Mechanical Engineering with Manufacturing Technology & Automation and Mechanical Engineering with Computer Aided Engineering.

The application form can be downloaded/submitted online on www.gitam.edu and is also available pan-India at selected branches of Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, and Karur Vysya Bank. The last date to apply for GAT-2020 is March 30, 2020 and the results will be announced on April 25, 2020.

