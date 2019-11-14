Hyderabad gives India its fastest amateur runner

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: The fastest amateur runner in the country is from Hyderabad! Anubhav Karmakar achieved this unique feat when he finished the New York Marathon in 2 hours 40 minutes.

Anubhav, known for his speed among the amateur running community in Hyderabad, finished first among 379 runners from India and was ranked 237 out of the 53,518 runners who participated in the marathon from across the world.

His accomplishment is significant because no other amateur runner from India has this kind of fast timing or even a ranking at a major world marathon. The achievement is all the more sweet for Anubhav because he lost a minute for taking a loo break during the race.

“Experts suggested that I should choose an easy course and smash my personal record. I thought, why run marathons if I wanted easy? On the day of the marathon, I faced many challenges, including a tough terrain and even lost a minute a minute for a loo break. Unnerving as it was, I also lost my momentum, but managed to find my pace in the latter half of the race,” Anubhav said.

A familiar face in the city, Anubhav trains with other accomplished amateur runners from Hyderabad Runners — the group that organises the annual Hyderabad Marathon. “No other amateur runner from India has achieved this kind of timing or even ranking at a major running event. This performance puts Anubhav among the top 0.5 per cent of runners in the New York Marathon who have managed to complete 42 km in such less time. This marathon is not just the largest in the world, but also a difficult one,” founding member of Hyderabad Runners, Rajesh Vetcha, says.

Describing more about his race on his social media account, Anubhav said majority of the second half of his race was characterised by anxiety and hesitation. “I crossed the finish line with a hint of disappointment, but I spent the last few days with a mixed bag of emotions. With this finish time being recognised/categorised as sub-elite in many parts of the world, it opens up the gate to a number of major marathons across the globe. But, I am not celebrating yet because it’s just a milestone along a long road,” he adds.

