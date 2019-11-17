Hyderabad: Glendale Academy holds Farm Day

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Hundreds of students from around 50 schools participated in the Glendale Farm Day held on November 15th and 16 in its campus. The theme this year was rural and a typical Telangana village.

Animals like bulls, cows, horses, cats, dogs, camels and 50 varieties of birds including swans were on display. Besides, there were bullock rides, camel and horse rides.

Explaining about the Farm Day Rupinder Kaur said that it was a unique way of educating the students on a particular topic. She said that the concept of Farm Day was ideated 6 years ago in order to educate children about animals, birds and their habitat.

She further said that this concept was adopted to enhance cultural literacy among students and sensitise them on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Interestingly, grade 1 and grade 2 students explained the concept of country side during the event. Village habitat included a house, model of cotton, farm, rythu bazaar, Telangana food products etc. The event was held for two days and about 4000 students including their parents participated. Students enjoyed camel ride, horse ride and bullock cart ride during the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter