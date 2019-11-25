Hyderabad: Glendale Education sponsors fridge to ‘Feed the Need’

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Through a joint initiative of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Apple Homes, Glendale Education sponsored a unit of Apple fridge near Sharath City Mall, Gachibowli, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Anjum Babukhan, Director, Glendale Education along with Ranjith from GHMC and Neelima Arya, president of Apple Home Foundation took part in the inauguration ceremony.

The Apple fridge is a kiosk that provides the poor and needy with food round the clock. After inauguration, food was distributed to needy people, according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.