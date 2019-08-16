Hyderabad: Global olympiad to test kids’ life skills

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Skillizen Learning Foundation, a Singapore-headquartered socio-educational company, launched ‘International Life Skills Olympiad (ILSO)’ 2019, which will be held in over 100 countries.

The Olympiad, which will be conducted online on December 14 and 15, will test children on life skills. Registrations are open and students, schools and parents can enroll on www.lifeskillsolympiad.org. The test will be held for four grade groups and students of classes III to XII can take part. Apart from grand prizes, winners will get a free air ticket to visit Harvard University, US.