Hyderabad goes about life as usual on bandh day

By | Published: 11:55 am

Hyderabad: The State-wide bandh called by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) JAC had little impact on normal life in the State capital with cabs, autos and other private vehicles coming to the rescue of daily travellers. This apart, MMTS and Hyderabad Metro services came as big help to public transportation.

Commercial establishments and shops remained open across the city and on key stretches like Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Begumpet while common public were busy with their daily schedules.

As it was a weekend and with the extended vacation for students, there was not much of traffic.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .