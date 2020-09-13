Hyderabad: Golconda police seize tobacco products

According to the police, Abdul Nadeem (49) of Shaikpet was purchasing the contraband from Aiyaz of Bidar in Karnataka.

By | Published: 1:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Golconda police on Saturday evening raided a house and seized tobacco products worth Rs. 1.30 lakh.

According to the police, Abdul Nadeem (49) of Shaikpet was purchasing the contraband from Aiyaz of Bidar in Karnataka. After getting the consignment into the city Nadeem was supplying the tobacco products to the shopkeepers who in turn were selling it to the customers in the city.

On information the Golconda police raided the house of Nadeem at Shaikpet and seized the property. He was arrested and produced before the court.

