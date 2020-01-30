Hyderabad: Gold concealed in flyer’s rectum seized at RGIA

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The customs officials detained a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here for allegedly smuggling gold into the city. Based on specific intelligence information, the passenger, who arrived by AI965 flight from Mumbai, was intercepted in Hyderabad. Upon enquiry, it was found that the passenger concealed three pouches in his rectum which was handed over to him by another passenger in the same flight. The gold weighing 387 grams worth Rs 14.71 lakh was retrieved and confiscated from the pouches.

