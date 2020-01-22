Hyderabad: Gold ornaments stolen from Lalitha Jewellers

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Gold ornaments worth Rs 3.5 lakh were stolen from Lalitha Jewellers in Somajiguda. Though the theft is suspected to have taken place a week ago, it came to light on Tuesday during the weekly audit by the staff.

According to the police, a group of five, including two women, visited the store as customers, diverted the attention of sales executive and escaped with nine tolas of gold. Two chains and a bracelet were stolen by them.

Based on a complaint from a Lalitha Jewellers representative, K Haribala Sundar, the Punjagutta booked a case. Efforts are on to identify and nab the offenders.

