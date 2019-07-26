Hyderabad: Goldsmith sent to jail for buying chain from robbers

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: A local court in Maheshwaram sentenced a goldsmith to one-year rigorous imprisonment for receiving a gold chain from robbers on Friday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on him.

Amul Kolekar, a goldsmith from Shahalibanda, bought a gold chain which was snatched from G Yadamma, a resident of Abdullapurmet, in February, 2018. He was aware that the chain was stolen, police said.

The Adibatla police booked a case and arrested Kolekar. The court found Kolekar guilty and sentenced him to imprisonment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter