Hyderabad: Governor asks students to adopt 3D approach

Published: 12:15 am 1:35 am

Hyderabad: Governor ESL Narasimhan advised students to adopt a three dimensional approach in life. He was addressing a gathering at the 80th convocation ceremony of Osmania University on Monday.

“You (students) may become big shots, but what is required in life is a three dimensional approach -discipline, diligence and determination. If you follow these, you will always succeed,” he said, adding that dedication in work was also a must.

The environs of Osmania University came alive with hundreds of students taking part in the convocation ceremony organised at the Tagore auditorium after six years. Clad in white dresses, holding invitation cards, students especially gold medal winners, came to the auditorium with their family members in the morning to attend the ceremony that was organised on a grand note.



By the time chief guests Governor ESL Narasimhan and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Director, S Chandrasekhar arrived, the auditorium was packed to the brim. Those accompanying gold medalists were allowed to sit at designated places adjacent to the auditorium.

Narasimhan asked students to maintain discipline and decorum, which was important in life. “The Osmania University is a prestigious educational institution in the country. When you leave the portals of the university, it is your duty to upheld its values,” he said.

He advised students not to forget parents and teachers. “You may reach high position in life and may earn a lot. However, never forget parents. Always remeber your basic responsibilty towards parents,” he added.

Talking about teachers, Narasimhan said for a teacher, nothing was greater pride than his student excelling in life. “Whatever you are today, teachers have played a big role in shaping you,” he said.

Of the 180 students, 85 received gold medals for the academic years from 2012-13 to 2017-2018. PhD degrees were also presented. Speaking after presenting medals to students, Narasimhan offered apologies to the students for the delay in giving medals because of ‘unfortunate circumstances’.

He requested the university officials that hereafter the convocation should be part of the academic calendar year and under no circumstances should be postponed.

Narasimhan asked university officials to add new courses that would provide more employment opportunities to students. Chandrasekhar and OU Vice-Chancellor S Ramachandram also spoke on the occasion.

Kruti Beesam example of grit, determination

Life threw many challenges at her but she managed to overcome them, that too with flying colours. Kruti Beesam, who is suffering from celebral palsy since birth, pursued MA (Rural Sociology) from Osmania University and on Monday, received the gold medal as a huge crowd applauded her grit and determination.

Sitting on a wheelchair and accompanied by her mother Radhika, Kruti, came onto the dais and received the medal from chief guests Governor ESL Narasimhan and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Director, S Chandrasekhar, during Osmania University’s 80th convocation ceremony organised here on Monday.

While she was receiving the medal, it fell down as she could not hold it properly due to her medical condition. Narasimhan picked up the medal and gave it to Kruti, amidst loud applause from the gathering.

Kruti’s family members were happy for the gold medal she received. “I used to accompany her to Nizam College every day and ensured that she successfully completed the course in 2015,” said Radikha, Kruti’s mother.

During exams, scribes used to assist her in writing the answers. “It is a proud moment for me to receive the gold medal in presence of dignitaries, teaching staff and students,” said Kruti, who is working as a proof reader in an MNC in the city.

Long wait comes for many to an end

It was after a long wait of six years many students finally received the gold medals for which they had put in so much of hard work.

Several medal winners at the Osmania University’s Convocation Ceremony held at the Tagore auditorium shared their experiences with the ‘Telangana Today’.

Manav Gecil Thomas, the university topper in LLM course in 2017, said he was doubtful whether he would get a seat even after securing the seventh rank during LAWCET examination as he was a non-local. “Luckily, I got a seat in PG Law College in Basheerbagh and after much hard work I succeeded in securing a gold medal in LLM (Constitutional Law) course,” said Thomas, who is now working in a law firm in Uppal.

Another student, Savithri Sravanthi secured the first gold medal in the LLM (Corporate Law) course. A microbiology student M Ramakrishna Reddy was happy to receive the medal. “I was eagerly waiting for this day for the last six years and finally it came,” a beaming Reddy said.

