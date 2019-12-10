Hyderabad: Grace Cancer Foundation celebrates sixth anniversary

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Hyderabad: Grace Cancer Foundation, a charity organisation working towards providing succour to cancer patients, celebrated its sixth anniversary along with volunteers and donors here in the city.

Having started as a small initiative, the foundation is now backed by more than 3,000 active volunteers with a global reach in 10 countries and the journey having touched more than 6 million citizens through 850 cancer awareness/screening camps, according to a press release.

In the past year, about 375 breast cancers were screen detected and treated and more than 285 cervical cancers detected by Pap based screening, the foundation said. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law) D S Chauhan, and others participated in the anniversary event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .