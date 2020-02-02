Hyderabad: Green premises of ‘Girlfriend’ beckon foodies

By | Published: 8:12 pm

With a lovely theme a new restaurant called Girlfriend opened its doors to connoisseurs. Located in Madhapur, the eatery has a lot of new, unique attractions that would garner the attention of youth — thanks to its ambience which add a new kind of grace to the place. The greenery in the food joint’s premises, besides yummy and tasty delicacies will greet the visitors warmly, say the management.

The restaurant has many different cuisines catering to varied tastes of the Hyderabadis. Payal Rajput of RX100 fame, who was the chief guest at the inauguration, said, “I feel very happy to be part of the inaugural ceremony of Girlfriend restaurant. While the name of the restaurant is different and unique, the theme and its beautiful premises stole my heart. I believe that the restaurant will also attract its customers with tasty and good quality food. I wish the management great success.”

The owner of Girlfriend said, “We guarantee a wonderful experience to all the customers who come to dine at our restaurant. We also hope that people in Madhapur will like our restaurant’s theme. We believe that we will be able to serve a satisfying meal to our customers at each table.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.