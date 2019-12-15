Hyderabad: Green Sainikpuri holds ‘shramdan’

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Hyderabad: Members of Green Sainikpuri, a federation of north-eastern colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS), on Sunday participated in a ‘shramdan’ to remove a pole and a tree that fell on Gough Road in Cantonment area during September rains.

FNECS members, who included many senior citizens, were joined by passers-by and youngsters. Using hacksaws, shears and other tools, they could clear the 100-metre stretch, which had become a nightmare for those using the road on a daily basis.

According to members, citizens were forced to undertake this ‘shramdan’ given the lack of response from the Secunderabad Cantonment Board and the Military Engineer Service. “We strongly condemn this shirking responsibility by agencies who are supposed to provide and maintain basic civic amenities in the Cantonment,” said CS Chandrasekhar, secretary of FNECS.

The federation requested the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to ensure that these agencies discharge their responsibilities to the public effectively and conscientiously.

FNECS also requested MoD to widen the narrow Gough Road immediately since it is being used by a large number of vehicles every day.

