Hyderabad: GRFA teams lift titles

Hyderabad: Grass Roots Football Academy (GRFA) under-10 and under-13 boys emerged champions in the SLAN- Dairy Day Kids Soccer Cup held in the city.

In the under-10 final, GRFA, powered by a brace from Dhairya, beat Hotfut Football Academy 5-1.

In the Under-13 final, it was Ayush who stole the show with two goals for the GRFA as they beat Hotfut 3-0. A total of 10 clubs participated in the event held over four weekends.

Results: Under-10 final: GRFA 5 (Dhairya 2, Cherry 1, Aiden 1, Chetan 1) bt Hotfut 1 (Shriyan 1); Under-13 final: GRFA 3 (Ayush 2, Abhinav 1) bt Hotfut 0