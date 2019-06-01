Hyderabad: Groups clash as DJ refuses to play loud

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: At least 10 persons were injured when two groups clashed at a wedding reception at Sai Baba Nagar in Suraram in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred at the wedding reception of a youngster, Sai, near his house on Friday night. According to the Dundigal police, some youngsters from the marriage party asked the Disc Jockey operator to increase the volume, to which he refused since it was too late in the night.

“They started abusing him and assaulted him. Agitated by this, the DJ called his friends, who reached the spot and both the groups clashed,” the police said.

Furniture, dais set up for the reception and the cooking area all were damaged in the incident. The Dundigal police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. A case has been booked and police are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.