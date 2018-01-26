Hyderabad GST Intel officials probe tax evasion

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Based on specific intelligence, officers of the city unit of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence started a probe into the evasion of service tax by M/s Venkateswara Associates and M/s Bhavani Associates.

The two firms were engaged in providing taxable services. Upon verifying, it was revealed that the two firms evaded payment of service tax of more than Rs 4 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively, which was billed and collected from their clients, GST Intelligence Deputy Director A Venkatesham said.

However, these two firms failed to pay the same to the Central government exchequer. They were also non-cooperative during the investigation. Venkatesham said such diversion of service tax was carried out with the knowledge of proprietors of the two firms.

He said the proprietors were arrested and produced before the Special Judge for Economic Offences in Nampally on Wednesday. The court remanded them in judicial custody.