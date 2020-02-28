Hyderabad: GST officials clear doubts of taxpayers

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Hyderabad: An interactive session organised by the Hyderabad GST Commissionerate here on Friday provided a platform for taxpayers to clarify various issues related to the provisions of Goods and Service Tax (GST) and procedures.

Hyderabad GST Commissionerate Principal Commissioner D Purushotham and his team gave presentations on the new returns system and e-invoicing at the session conducted at the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce in Jubilee Hills. Under the guidance of Purushotham, the team replied to the participants’ questions.

Purushotham said this was an opportunity to directly interact with the GST officials and urged the taxpayers to get their issues clarified. He said this was the third interactive session among the seven workshops planned in Hyderabad.

Narayana Das Narang, Film Chamber Association president, Paruchuri Gopala Krishna from writers association and secretary of Producers’ Council Damodhar attended the session along with other members of the film fraternity.

Following directions from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-Budget 2020 interactions with the trade and industry in Hyderabad, the GST outreach programmes titled “Central GST in every district for you” are being organised across all the districts in the State.

