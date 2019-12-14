Hyderabad: Guiding students through success

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Success is only attained by the right direction given by the teacher (Guru), and the first two most important teachers we all have are our parents, said Dr Ashish Chauhan who was speaking at the Annual Day event of Elate International School ‘Anno Diem 2019’ on December 10.

The event was organised at Taramati Baradari. He said that teachers play a crucial role in setting the direction of pupils. He was delivering the keynote message during the event. The highlight of the event was the ‘Plea to Protect the Environment’ where the students have rendered an scintillating performance with a heart-touching plea to protect the air, water, fire, earth and sky. Elate School is a Cambridge International School.

The theme of the annual day fete was protection of five basic elements of the environment. About 240 students have enthralled the audience, which included 700 parents fraternity, on this occasion.Eminent personality Dr Ashish Chauhan attended the event as chief guest besides Dr Harvir Singh, father of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, and Dr Ayub Sabree as the special guests.

On the occasion, Elate chairman Shaikh Kareem Basha said that the overall performance of the students was brilliant. He said that besides academics, Elate management ensured that the sports, artistic and other skills of the students are honed.Vice-chairman Saniya Kareem also addressed the gathering and said that students of Elate were excelling in education, sports as well as co-curricular activities.