Hyderabad: Gyanesh’s hat-trick wins it for Pirates

Hyderabad: Palamur Pirates bowler Gyanesh destroyed Red Risers by picking four wickets (4/2), including a hat-trick, as his side clinched a comprehensive ten-wicket victory in the Telangana Cricket Association All Star Cricket League at CNR Grounds, Nagole on Monday.

Brief scores

Group A: Surya Developers 136 in 18.5 Overs (Nishu 59, Ravi Teja 35, Pravith 3/18) lost to Yuvan Properties 137/7 in 19.2 overs (Yash Singh 29, Srikar Reddy 2/14, Srinivas Goud 2/17); MoM: Pravith (Yuvan Properties); Palghar-Mumbai 77 (Randeep 4/14) lost to Karvy Fintech: 78/1 in 8.4 overs (Manoj Sai Vemula 46 not out); MoM: Randeep (Karvy Fintech).

Group B: Drunken Monkey: 186/9 in 20 overs (Rahul Vyas 50, Adarsh Raju 32, Nikhil 2/25) bt Palamur Pirates: 126/9 in 20 overs (Shankar 36, Malla Reddy 3/18, Shaan 3/26); MoM: Samba (Drunken Monkey); Dream Mills: 71 in 16.4 overs (Zaid Shaik 22, Fareed 4/11, Yashwanth Reddy 3/14) lost to Media Rockstars: 75/3 in 8.3 overs (Sheroz 3/16); MoM: Yashwanth Reddy (Media Rockstars); Red Risers 48 in 10.5 overs (RJ Surya 16, Gyanesh 4/2) lost to Palamur Pirates Batting: 49/0 in 2.5 overs (Nikhil 26 no); MoM: Gyanesh ( Palamur Pirates).

