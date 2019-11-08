Hyderabad Haj house to remain open on Saturday

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Hyderabad: Mohammed Masiullah Khan, Chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee, requested Haj pilgrims to utilise the facilities provided at Haj House, Nampally on November 9 as the office would be working although it being second Saturday.

He said the last date for submission of online Haj applications was November 10 and if the date extends, the same would be published. He also requested the intending Haj pilgrims to bring necessary documents such as passports, bank proof, address proof, passport size photos and pay the online HAF processing fee as the banks would not be working on Saturday.

For further Haj related information, Haj pilgrims can check official website www.telanganastatehajcommittee.com, according to a press release.

