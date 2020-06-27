Hyderabad: Haj tour organisers to return money

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: The Haj Umrah Group Organizers Association of Telangana has announced that it will refund the ‘token amount’ or full amount deposited by the persons who intended to undertake the Haj pilgrimage this year.

Masihuddin, joint secretary of the association asked the Haj tour organizers to return the money deposited by the people at the earliest without any deductions. “All the Haj aspirants who had deposited money with the Private Tour Operators (PTOs) for Haj 2020 should contact the agents and collect the money,” he said.

