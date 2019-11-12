Hyderabad: Halloween and Costume Party at Air Live

By | Published: 9:09 pm 9:16 pm

The city got ready for some exciting costume and Halloween party on Sunday evening.

Many came along with their kids to enjoy and get spooky with their attires and makeup. The best dressed kid was also offered a gift at the end of the event.

The event took place at Air Live Jubilee Hills.

