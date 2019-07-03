Hyderabad Ham rubs shoulders with FT8 designer

By | VU3ONY | Published: 8:35 pm

Hyderabad-based HAM enthusiast Tom K Jose has every reason to sport a broad smile always. The 21-year-old final year BTech student of Swami Vivekananda Institute of Technology (SVIT) in Secunderabad, has now added another feather to his cap.He managed to interact with the legendary physicist Joe Taylor, a Nobel laureate and the developer of WSJT (Weak Signal/Joe Taylor), an amateur radio software, whose latest model FT8, has revolutionised the communication through weak signals. FT8 mode is currently paving way for the path-breaking machine-to-machine communication world over.

The opportunity to rub shoulders with Joe Taylor came when Tom Jose, who goes with the call sign VU2TO, attended The HAM Radio, an international amateur radio exhibition at Friedrichshafen in Germany last month along with S Suri (VU2MY), founder of National Institute of Amateur Radio (NIAR).Joe Taylor, who is also a HAM enthusiast (K1JT), happened to be at the exhibition. When Tom requested for a selfie, he readily obliged. “He had even asked the organisers to wait so that he could pose for a selfie with me,” a breathless Tom recalls.

“I managed to meet many HAM enthusiasts, saw many advanced pieces of modern communication equipment and contacted organisers of all international amateur radio clubs,” Tom recalls. He had another surprise in store for him.Jun Tanaka, (JH4RF), who visited the NIAR in Hyderabad two years ago, recognised him and called him out to the Japanese station stalls where he was introduced to all Japanese HAMs.Tom, obviously, is now all fired up with enthusiasm to take up his hobby to another level. Incidentally, there is a lesson on HAM radio taking him as an example in the 9th class text books in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states.Way to go VU2TO