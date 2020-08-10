Hyderabad: Harassed by husband and in-law, woman ends life

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by her husband and mother-in-law in Gandhi Nagar in Kapra late on Sunday. The victim, Manasa (30), was married to Gopal in 2015 and they were living in Gopal’s house with their three children and Gopal’s mother Bhagyalakshmi.

According to the police, the couple had frequent fights with Gopal and his mother allegedly harassing Manasa mentally and physically. She is suspected to have consumed a poisonous substance in her bedroom.

She was found unconscious by Gopal, who shifted her to a nearby private hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment. Based on a complaint from Manasa’s family, the Kushaiguda police booked a case and are investigating.

