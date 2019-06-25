Hyderabad has an all new art gallery

By | Published: 10:39 pm

The city’s latest addition to its list of art spaces, M Eshwariah Art Gallery opened its doors in Madhura Nagar on Monday. Founded by the renowned Telugu artist’s son, M Sanjay Kumar, the art gallery is set up with an aim to execute the two-time AP Lalit Kala Academy awardee’s vision to promote young talent at regional, national and global levels.

However, the place has a unique legacy – it is the very place where the artist had resided for several years before his passing in 2003. “His house is now an art gallery for the younger generation to learn from. He did mostly abstract, experimental canvases, using a unique technique called roller printing,” says Sanjay Kumar.

The gallery will be showcasing the works of the late artists’ most acclaimed works in an exhibition titled ‘He was on his MISSION, the Journey continues…’ till June 4, and later plans to rope in a six-artist team to display their works. “Going forward, we would be bringing in women artists, hold healthy dialogue between artists across the country and even host workshops,” adds Sanjay Kumar.