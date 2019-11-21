Hyderabad has become popular destination for gaming, animation industry: KTR

By | Published: 12:58 am 1:13 am

Hyderabad: Telangana has been home for some of the blockbuster movies like Baahubali, Life of Pi, Arundhati, Magadheera, Eega and others which brought a revolutionary change in the film industry in the country, IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao said here on Wednesday. Speaking after inaugurating the Indiajoy 2019, the Minister pointed out that Hyderabad has become a popular destination for gaming and animation industry because of the prevailing ecosystem which was conducive for its exponential growth.

Elaborating on the contribution of Hyderabad to the gaming and animation industry, Rama Rao pointed out that prominent games like Farm Vill, Angry Birds, Escape from Madagascar have also been produced by Hyderabad-based studios.

“Some of the world’s best animation movies like Chota Bheem, which was the biggest kids brand in India with over 100 million followers, were the works of our own Hyderabad based companies. Hyderabad with over 150 companies including VFX studio, 2D, 3D Animation and Gaming companies was employing over 30,000 professionals in this segment and close to Rs 200 crore worth of content was developed out of Hyderabad” he recalled.

The Minister said some of the prominent players included Green Gold, Electronic Arts, Purple Talk, RotoMaker, RockSalt, Makhuta, Glue Games, DQ Entertainment, Game Shashtra, Digital Domain, Fire Fly, Prime Focus and many more. On the proposed IMAGE Tower, which could be an epicentre of creative industry, the Minister said it would be a centre of excellence with state-of-the-art facility exclusively dedicated to animation, visual effects and gaming companies.

It will have a built up space of 1.6 million sqft with all supporting infrastructure like MOCAP studios, Green Mat Studios, sounds and acoustic studios, colour coding and DI studios, Render Farms, Data centre, High Definition bandwidth, share software services etc. “This will be the technology power house for creative industry. It will be a one-stop shop for animation, gaming and VFX units,” he said.

Rama Rao said the IMAGE Tower was being established at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore on Public Private Partnership basis. Once fully operational, it would be the only facility in Asia Pacific region to offer all support services under one roof surpassing MediaCity of UK and Digital City Soul. IMAGE Tower would be ready by 2022, he added.

Biren Ghose thanks KTR for making it happen

Hyderabad: Biren Ghose, Country Head in India for Technicolor animation, visual effects, and gaming studio, said he would not forget the day when he was called by KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, for a short dialogue on the sidelines of an investment summit that he was doing.

“He was deeply interested in knowing how to take this forward. I compliment you sir and your entire team for not just talking about it but to walk the talk and we are seeing unfold in front of us in all the facets,” he said.

Ghose said they have been tired of falling between the cracks in New Delhi with Ministry of IT, Ministry of I&B and various branches trying to figure out how convergence can happen. “And you are demonstrating right here in Telangana that it is happening. Congratulations to you,” he added.

