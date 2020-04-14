Hyderabad has enough food grains: FCI

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The various warehouses of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in the city have adequate storage of food grains, which officials say will last for at least six months.

According to FCI officials, all the godowns in the State including Hyderabad have full storage of food grains such as raw rice, boiled rice and wheat. The city has two storage depots at Sanathnagar and Cherlapally, which have a capacity of 53,000 metric tonnes and 1 lakh metric tonnes respectively.

FCI, the nodal central agency for procurement of food grains, along with other State agencies undertake procurement of wheat and paddy under the price support scheme. It also undertakes movement of food grains in order to evacuate stocks from surplus regions, meet the requirements of deficit regions for NFSA, PDS and other schemes and create buffer stocks in deficit regions.

Md Khaisar Ali, FCI depot manager, Sanathnagar, said the warehouses were registering unloading of 100 trucks of food grains and loading of 70 trucks every day.

“The city has enough food grains, which can cater to our needs for at least six months,” he said.

Already, the FCI Telangana region is supplying surplus food grains to southern States through rail movement. In Telangana, FCI godowns have sufficient stocks to the tune of over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of raw rice and around 16 lakh metric tonnes of boiled rice.

Officials said that efforts are being made to aid various food policy schemes under NFSA as the corporation has adequate food grains stocks for public distribution.

“We have prepared well for the paddy procurement, which would reach peak stage in the ensuing rabi season,” officials added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .