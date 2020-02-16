Hyderabad: Haygriva homam by Brahmatantra Mutt

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Sri Brahmatantra Swatantra Parakala Swamy Mutt is organising Haygriva Homam at Padmavathi Venkateshwara Temple in KPHB Colony on Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm.

Haygriva is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, an embodiment of intelligence and knowledge.

Devotees are requested to participate and enrich themselves with blessings of Mahalakshmi Sametha Haygriva.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter