Hyderabad HC directs police to file response in murder case

Published: 1:28 am

Hyderabad: Justice AV Sesha Sai of Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the police to file its response to a writ petition filed by B Lakshmi, Chairperson of Nalgonda Municipal Corporation for handing over the investigation into the killing of her husband B Srinivas to CBI or a specially constituted SIT.

The petitioner contended that the death of her husband Srinivas was not being properly investigated by the local police. She said ruling party leaders had threatened her husband to resign from the Congress party and join the Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS).

She said the police were not giving her the call data of the accused so that she could ascertain certain facts and assist the probe.

She named Veeresham MLA from Nakirekal as one of the persons who was threatening her husband.

Damodar Reddy counsel for the petitioner said that the police had been refusing to grant protection to the deceased despite several requests from last two years.

The SP has already declared that this murder was due to spontaneous anger. During the course of arguments the judge expressed dismay at the way the police paraded alleged killers. The judge granted three weeks time to authorities to respond.