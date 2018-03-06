Hyderabad HC: Hearing on new Khammam collectorate next week

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:24 pm 11:25 pm

A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad, comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijayalakshmi, heard a PIL challenging the construction of the new integrated Khammam District Collectorate complex in Venkatayapalem village without conducting the social impact assessment. The writ plea was filed by Mullangi Vijaya Bhaskar.

The Advocate General of Telangana argued explaining the public purpose behind the proposed new collectorate building. The bench posted the matter for further hearing for next week after the AG submitted that the construction will begin only after approval is sought for and granted by the court.

Officials told to submit report on bhoodan

The above bench heard a writ plea challenging the encroachment of lands under the Bhoodan Yagnya Board. The petitioner alleged that late A Balaji had donated 16 acres, 20 guntas of land for bhoodan. Apart from an electricity sub-station and a junior college, nine acres of this land was encroached upon and plots had been laid illegally for sale. The bench directed the authorities to localise the total extent of the bhoodan lands, ascertain the extent of the land under the possession of Transco and junior college, and submit a report in three weeks.

Polavaram: Court directs probe

The same bench heard a public interest litigation filed by Sakti, an NGO, and Dr P Sivaramakrishna espousing the cause of tribal rights in the Polavaram project. Counsel for the petitioner KS Murthy submitted two incidents to the bench where the lands of the scheduled tribes were acquired and the compensation was awarded to non-schedule tribe members violating the provisions of Forest Rights Act and PESA Act. The writ plea was filed challenging misappropriation of funds worth hundreds of crores of public money in the project area. The bench ordered the government authorities to appoint officers to conduct an inquiry and submit an interim report to the court by April.