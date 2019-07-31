Hyderabad HC looks into status of 2015 order on heritage panel

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther on Wednesday continued to hear the batch of PILs on the State government’s proposed plan to demolish Errum Manzil and construct in its place a new Assembly and Legislative Council building. The bench enquired and examined the progress in implementing the order passed by the court in 2015, which directed the state to constitute the Heritage Conservation Committee. Counsel for one of the petitioners, Nalin Kumar, submitted that the state had not followed the directions of the court in constituting the said committee. The bench heard the petitioner in length on the HMDA regulations pertaining to the scheme of identification, conservation, preservation of heritage and historical buildings and adjourned the matter to Thursday for further hearing.

Succession order: RDO told to submit affidavit

Justice P. Naveen Rao of the High Court heard the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Miryalguda, Nalgonda district in person, dealing with a writ plea filed by Alugubelli Bharathi of Pulimamidi village. The judge was dealing with a petition questioning the action of the RDO in passing a succession order without case number of the proceedings. The petitioner complained that the said order did not even contain his signature. The RDO submitted that he was unaware of how the order under consideration was passed by his office. The judge directed the RDO to submit affidavit stating that the details and his reply were the same and adjourned the matter by two weeks.