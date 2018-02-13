Hyderabad HC: Police get one week to file response in harassment case

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Justice AV Sesha Sai of the High Court at Hyderabad on Monday granted one week to the City Police to file their response in yet another case of alleged harassment by them.

Kith and kin of HMDA Director G Puroshotam Reddy, including his son-in-law Nipun Reddy, moved the court complaining of harassment by the ACB.

The petitioners alleged that they were being continuously summoned to the police station and were not being allowed to carry out their regular business.

They also complained that they were being held back at the police station because Puroshotam Reddy has not been apprehended in a case of disproportionate assets. The judge directed the ACB and the State police to file their response.