Hyderabad HC quashes TTD’s seniority lists

Published: 1:35 am

Hyderabad: Justice MS Ramachander Rao of the High Court at Hyderabad quashed multiple seniority lists issued by the TTD in various categories based on which staff were promoted under Rule of Reservation.

J Subramanyam, assistant executive officer, and 35 others challenged the action of the TTD in giving consequential seniority to employees who were promoted under the reserved category.

Their counsel Dr Lakshmi Narasimha pointed out that the TTD was a religious institution and has its own rules and regulations. It has framed service regulations under which Rule of Reservation in favour of SC and ST candidates are allowed.

However, there is no rule on giving consequential seniority. Narasimha said this method of accelerated promotion and consequential seniority was contrary to the law laid down by the Supreme Court.

For any such consequential seniority, there must be a rule. In the absence of any such rule, the ‘catch up’ principle’, as framed by the Supreme Court, should be applied. It means when any person is promoted under Rule of Reservation before a senior employee and when later or subsequently the senior employee is promoted, the latter automatically gets his seniority over the former. The judge recorded that the action of the TTD was contrary to law.

Plea of Satyam kin’s tenant

A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad on Monday wondered what rights could flow from an unregistered lease deed.

The bench of acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijayalakshmi was hearing a writ plea filed by Raja Gajapathi Raju, a tenant of Teja Raju, kin of Satyam Computers founder Ramalinga Raju.

The petitioner said that he had gone for Sankranti vacation and when he returned, his villa was found sealed. He pleaded that he was paying monthly rent to Teja Raju.

The villa, at Kompalli, was identified by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of proceeds related to Satyam scam. It was attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Following a confirmation order by the adjudicating authority under the Act, the ED took physical possession of the villa.

Senior counsel S Niranjan pointed out that the petitioner was a tenant who had nothing to do with the case. He would pay the rent to ED instead of paying the same to Teja Raju and he be permitted to reside in the premises.

Counsel of ED, PSP Suresh Kumar, said that such a facility was available to only to tenants who lease agreements with owners are registered. The ED would take rent from them and deposit the same separately. He sought time and the bench posted the case to two weeks.