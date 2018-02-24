Hyderabad HC refuses to stay Teachers Recruitment Test

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: Justice MS Ramachnadra Rao of High Court in Hyderabad on Friday refused to stay the Teachers Recruitment Test (TRT) scheduled for Saturday being conducted to fill in teachers posts in government institutions in Telangana.

The judge rejected the application for stay of examination on the ground that after long time some jobs are being made available and court will not stay examination in last minute.

Writ petitions are filed by several aspirants from Nizamabad and Adilabad complaining that the hall tickets are not available and the test is sought to be conducted through online.

If the written examination is conducted by filling OMR sheets they can verify the answers with the key later on. Justice Rao advised the writ petitioners to withdraw the case or the court will dismiss the case. The case was accordingly withdrawn.